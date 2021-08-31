Erika Seyfried’s Body Found In River Is Most Likely That Of A 36-Year-Old NYC Woman

Police in Vermont believe they have located the body of a New York City woman who went missing while out walking her pet over the weekend. On Monday evening, the body was recovered from the Saxtons River in Westminster.

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, went missing while on vacation with her husband at a beautiful riverfront Airbnb home. The woman went for a stroll Sunday with her 7-month-old golden retriever puppy but did not return.

A body matching Seyfried’s description was discovered Monday by Vermont State Police and members of the Rescue Operation and Ambulance Service.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said the body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause and manner of death, as well as to make a definitive identification.

Police suspect her death was unintentional, but they won’t know for sure until the autopsy result is released. An inquiry into the incident is presently underway. Authorities tell NBC 5 that the dog, Seyfried, is also gone.

Bob Ross, a local businessman, owned the Airbnb unit.

Seyfried is the vice president of Penguin Random House in New York City, according to reports.

Authorities advised the public to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 if they have any new information.

