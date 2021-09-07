Erik Cowie, the zookeeper known as the “Tiger King,” was discovered dead in his New York City home, face down.

Erik Cowie, a zookeeper of the exotic animal park featured in Netflix’s smash documentary miniseries Tiger King, was found dead in New York City at the age of 53.

Cowie’s body was discovered by a friend in a private apartment on Friday, according to law authorities. He was discovered in a bedroom, face down. It was unclear whether the New York condo belonged to a friend or Cowie, who had previously lived in Oklahoma.

According to TMZ, who broke the story, the circumstances of his death were not suspicious, and there were no signs of violence. Although a toxicology test would confirm or disprove those early findings, there were no drugs on the scene.

Fans of the show believed Cowie actually cared about the tigers, and he was a fan favorite. “This man loved tigers and just wanted to give them a happy life,” Twitter user @mina than most remarked.

Cowie has struggled with alcoholism but denies having a drug addiction. “[N]o, I don’t do meth, and I’ve never done it; I like to sleep too much. In a final installment of the show, Cowie informed interviewer Joel McHale, “I used to have a drinking problem, and now I don’t,” after the entirety of the show had already aired.

Cowie made the announcement in response to several questions and comments about his missing teeth from admirers.

After a two-car collision on an interstate highway in Oklahoma in May, Cowie was detained for driving under the influence of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.

Cowie pleaded guilty but did not show up for his sentencing hearing. As a result, at the time of his death in New York, the Tiger King star had an outstanding Oklahoma warrant for his arrest.

Joe Exotic’s previous exotic animal park, which has since closed, had Cowie as the head keeper and caretaker of the large cats.

