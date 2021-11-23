Erica Smith, a former North Carolina state senator, has decided to run for the House of Representatives instead of the Senate.

Smith discussed her new candidacy with the Associated Press, which she officially filed for last week. Representative James Gailliard and Senator Don Davis will contest for the seat currently held by Representative G.K. Butterfield, who will not seek reelection.

The new candidate has twice failed to win the Democratic Party’s Senate nomination. She may, however, have a chance to represent her town thanks to a new congressional map. She’s hoping that this will give her the advantage she needs to land the job.

“Having represented more counties and having grown up entirely in this eastern district, I am more centered on the community,” she added. “Don Davis does not now live in the congressional district.” Smith represented half of the 18 counties that are at least partially included in North Carolina’s newly formed 2nd Congressional District during her time in the Senate. Davis, on the other hand, only represents two counties: Pitt and Greene.

The new congressional map has a chance of being overturned in court, but that will not stop Smith from running. She will run on a platform emphasizing how existing high pricing and unavailable health care can negatively impact local families, even if they have health insurance. She opened out about her own financial difficulties in paying for medical equipment for her late son.

Smith revealed that her late kid was born at 1.5 pounds (.68 kg) and spent six months in neonatal critical care. He weighed 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) when he returned home and required breathing assistance. She explained that she needed to take up a second job to assist pay for her son’s medical equipment.

“We have a health-care plan,” Smith explained. “We don’t have a health-care system in place.” That is why we put in such a valiant effort.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Davis has registered to run with the Federal Election Commission.

According to Kevin Holst, a Davis adviser, the lawmaker now lives in the congressional district.

“I’ve completed the proper papers and will have more to say about my future plans after I’ve had some time to think about it.” This is a condensed version of the information.