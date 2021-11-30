Eric Zemmour, a far-right commentator who has been compared to Donald Trump, is running for President of France.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right former TV pundit who has been convicted of many hate speech offenses, announced his candidacy for the French presidency on Tuesday.

Despite having no prior political experience, the novelist and former journalist has polled in the low double digits since September, according to The Associated Press. Many people have compared him to Donald Trump, the previous president of the United States.

With a pre-recorded film replete with far-right anti-immigration and anti-Islam rhetoric, Zemmour announced his candidacy. In the video, Zemmour says that France is “in the process of evaporating” as a result of immigration, reading from notes and speaking into a microphone.

“You don’t feel like you’re in the country you used to,” Zemmour added. “You have the impression that you are aliens in your own nation. From the inside, you are exiles.” The message was clear in the video, which depicted largely white men earning a fortune as professors and corporate executives, while individuals of color were shown lined up for food and living in filthy tent towns.

Then Zemmour warned supporters to be prepared for the upcoming campaign, stating they might experience retaliation if they backed him.

“They’ll accuse you of racism,” he said. “They’ll say the worst things about me,” says the narrator. Current French President Emmanuel Macron’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, called the video “absolutely revolting.” Macron is expected to seek for re-election in April, though he has not yet declared his candidacy.

The announcement of Eric Zemmour’s presidential campaign formalized a campaign that had been gaining traction for months before stumbling recently — most notably after the 63-year-old raised a middle finger at a woman who did the same to him over the weekend.

That outburst, which Zemmour subsequently admitted was “quite inelegant” on Twitter, threw more question on his temperament and electability.

In a pre-recorded video, Zemmour announced his candidacy for the race, mentioning Joan of Arc, Napoléon Bonaparte, Gen. Charles de Gaulle, and others who changed France’s history. The position was reminiscent of De Gaulle’s renowned radio addresses during World War II, in which he urged France to unite against Nazi Germany.

However, Zemmour's doctrine was rooted in far-right philosophy and vocabulary, and it differed significantly from that of the wartime commander who followed him.