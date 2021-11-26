Eric Trump defends philanthropy, claiming to have raised $25 million by the age of thirty.

During a Twitter spat caused by charges about his behavior on January 6, Eric Trump, the former president’s second son, boasted about his philanthropic efforts.

Trump has threatened to sue The Palmer Report, a left-wing website, for a claim it made in response to a Rolling Stone piece on the events leading up to the violence on January 6.

According to the Palmer Report, Eric and Lara Trump “reportedly used burner phones to connect with January 6th coordinators,” which is “something you do in a criminal operation.”

So, here’s one outlet I can file a defamation lawsuit against. This will be entertaining. I’m a very honest, clean guy – unlike Hunter, I don’t do drugs, live a healthy lifestyle, and am not the “burner phone” kind… @palmerreport has a tweet saved… https://t.co/ua5Wu1cyQO — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) on Twitter 25 November 2021 The report in Rolling Stone does mention the usage of the untraceable phones, but it also stated that they were used by others to reach persons like Eric and Lara Trump.

On Thursday, Eric Trump tweeted about the Palmer Report, saying it was “one media I can sue for slander.” This is going to be a blast.” “I’m an extraordinarily honest, clean guy—unlike Hunter, I don’t do drugs, live a healthy lifestyle, and I’m not the ‘burner phone’ type,” he continued, referring to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s issues with narcotics.

The statement was shared with his 918,000 followers by Twitter user Brooklyn Dad, who added, “‘very honest, clean’ individuals don’t take money intended for children with cancer.”

This appeared to be a response to allegations that his charity, the Eric Trump Foundation, had been funneling money to the Trump Organization from people who thought they were donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.

“By the age of 30, I raised 25 million dollars (at a 9.2 percent cumulative expense ratio) and established the most state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit & Surgery Center, dedicated to children, on earth,” Eric Trump, 37, said on Twitter.

“Never criticize philanthropy, especially when you’ve probably done a lot of bad things in your life,” he added.

There have been inconsistencies in claims made by the organization concerning the amount of money raised for the hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.