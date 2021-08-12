Eric Swalwell claims that Trump’s remarks put the life of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt in jeopardy.

Former President Donald Trump was chastised by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for allegedly putting the life of the Capitol Police officer who shot rioter Ashli Babbitt “in risk” on Wednesday.

Babbitt died on January 6 while attempting to enter the Speaker’s Lobby near the House chamber with other Trump supporters who had entered the Capitol. After ignoring police warnings and attempting to enter a hallway through a shattered window with politicians around, Babbitt was fatally shot by an unknown Capitol Police officer, who has since been investigated and exonerated of any wrongdoing.

Swalwell blasted Trump for posting a statement a few days earlier claiming Babbitt was “murdered” by the cop during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Reid Out. The former president lauded Babbitt and called for “justice” against the unnamed “Radical Left enemies” he said were to blame for her murder, while also revealing that he knows who shot her.

“I spoke with Ashli Babbitt’s great mother and dedicated husband, who was murdered by someone who should have never pulled the trigger of his gun,” Trump stated. “We are aware of his identity. There would be rioting all throughout America if it occurred to the “other side,” but there are much more individuals represented by Ashli who actually love America than there are on the “other side.” Haters of the radical left must not be permitted to get away with it. “Justice must be served!”

Trump’s statement, Swalwell said, was “an insult to the heroic men and women who defended the Capitol” and was “designed” to put the officer in danger. The congressman praised the officer as a “hero,” claiming that if Babbitt had been allowed to go, the lives of many members of Congress, some of whom were being evacuated from the House chamber as rioters attempted to enter, would have been jeopardized.

“Unfortunately, the officer’s life is in jeopardy,” Swalwell stated. “Joy, he’s a hero. Because he had to make that tragic decisionâ€”one that no officer likes to makeâ€”I am alive today, and so are my colleagues. However, a throng of people rushed through the Speaker’s doors and into the lobby. They were visible to me. I. This is a condensed version of the information.