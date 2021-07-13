Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, was spotted with a 27-year-old IT entrepreneur, according to reports.

If it hadn’t been for his younger companion, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt would have been just another celebrity who traveled to New Mexico to see off Richard Branson to space.

Page Six stated that the 66-year-old married businessman was accompanied by Michelle Ritter, 27, as he watched the Virgin Galactic spacecraft V.S.S. Unity blast out into space.

Schmidt, who is reputedly worth $22.1 billion, is married to Wendy, his wife of more than 40 years.

Schmidt was linked to TV host Kate Bohner, public relations executive Marcy Simon, musician Cho-San Nguyen, and Council on Foreign Relations communications vice president Lisa Shields. Schmidt has also been linked to Ulla Parker, a socialite who is the ex-wife of Kevin Parker, the founder of Sustainable Insight Capital Management.

The internet mogul reportedly resumed his romance with Alexandra Duisberg, a former figure skater and doctor, at the start of the epidemic in 2020. When Duisberg was spotted wearing a multi-million dollar pink sapphire ring in 2019, it fuelled suspicions of an engagement with Schmidt. During the quarantine, Duisberg and Schmidt began to spend time together, according to Page Six. Schmidt, on the other hand, had not seen Duisberg in over a year, according to a source.

Schmidt’s most recent love interest, Ritter, is the CEO of a “deep tech” management firm. According to Page Six, she has also developed a collection of financial trading platforms. According to her web bio, she graduated from Johns Hopkins University with degrees in economics, international studies, and political science.

She formerly worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a cyber research associate at Stanford. She has worked as a researcher at the Institute for State Effectiveness of the Afghan government.

Schmidt and Ritter attended Branson’s spaceship launch on Sunday with Elon Musk, who has reserved a place on the Virgin Galactic spacecraft’s future journey, Stephen Colbert, and singer-songwriter Khalid. Guests at the event reportedly drank champagne to toast the successful flight. “There are no words to express the feeling,” Branson subsequently tweeted. This is what space flight is all about. This is a fantasy that has become a reality.”