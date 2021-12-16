Eric Adams, the newly elected mayor of New York City, has named a new head of the city’s jail system, where 16 people have died this year.

As Eric Adams prepares to take over as mayor of New York City, he has begun to make significant reforms to the city’s prison system.

Louis Molina has been named the new commissioner of the city’s Department of Corrections by Adams. Molina is a native of New York City and was previously the head of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety. For years, the jail system in New York City, particularly the Rikers Island complex, has been scrutinized.

At a news conference on Thursday, Adams said, “Our future criminal justice system must be reformed.” “When you examine what has occurred in our jail facilities, you will notice that it did not begin this year. It did not begin this year. For years, our correctional facilities have been deteriorating. We’ve also turned a blind eye to inmates’ screams for help. We’ve also disregarded correctional leadership’s pleas.” At least 16 individuals have died while detained in the city’s jails this year, putting pressure on Adams and Molina to improve conditions. Two detainees have died in Rikers Island in the last five days, according to City and State New York. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jails have suffered a huge reduction in staff.

“We will reform the ethos of our criminal justice system to highlight the need of holistic rehabilitation over prior harsh approaches,” Molina added. “We have governed our public safety approach for far too long with slogans rather than science, and our plans to increase safety, security, programs, and assistance must be evidence-based.” When Adams is sworn in on January 1, Molina, the first Latino to hold the position, will take over. He will be in charge of the city’s ten jails, including Rikers Island, which has 9,000 prison staff and 5,000 inmates.

Adams stated that he will pursue a city plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with four jails throughout the city. However, he stated that the facility’s circumstances must improve promptly.

“Rikers Island has been a national disgrace, and we have chosen to overlook it.” “The situation there has been intolerable for far too long,” Adams added. “It’s a blemish on our community.” The need for transformation at the complex, according to Molina, is urgent.

“This will not be tolerated.” This is a condensed version of the information.