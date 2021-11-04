Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York City, is the latest politician to accept Bitcoin as payment for his first salary.

“In New York, we always go big,” Adams stated in a tweet on Thursday, after defeating Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa in the city’s mayoral contest. “So when I become mayor, I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin.”

Adams went on to say, "The cryptocurrency sector, as well as other fast-growing, innovative industries, will be centered in New York City! Just hold your breath!" Adams' tweet came in reaction to a similar one from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also stated that he intends to take Bitcoin as payment. Anthony Pompliano, a cryptocurrency trader, recently tweeted, "It's now or never. Who will be the first American politician to accept bitcoin as payment?" Suarez responded shortly after his tweet, stating, "I'm going to collect my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin…problem solved!" Mike Sarasti, Miami's innovation and technology director, was also tagged by Suarez, who asked if he could assist.

“Congrats on the election, and I look forward to the friendly competition in making our respective cities a crypto capital!” Suarez wrote in response to Adams’ tweet.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg Radio, Adams mentioned his interest in cryptocurrency and claimed he wants to engage in a “friendly battle” with Suarez over his cryptocurrency project, MiamiCoin.

“He has a MiamiCoin that is doing extremely well—we’re going to look into it,” Adams told Bloomberg Radio, adding that he wants to “look at what’s preventing the rise of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in our city.”

“We can’t have a city that is one-sided, where certain people and places thrive,” Adams added.

Adams promised to make New York City “the hub of Bitcoins” during an election party address in June.

He went on to say, “We are going to be the center of all technology.”

