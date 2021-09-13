Eric Adams, a Democrat from New York, tells financiers that in exchange for pro-business policies, “we expect something in return.”

Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, made an offer to the financial community on Monday: cooperation in exchange for an emphasis on hiring New Yorkers throughout the city’s rebirth following COVID-19.

Adams ran as an outspoken centrist against a slate of left-leaning candidates who the business community viewed with caution. His campaign focused on combating crime, restoring public safety, and tackling its socioeconomic underpinnings, which drew enough votes to secure him the nomination in June.

Adams declared that New York will not be “anti-business” under his watch, speaking at the SALT Conference in Midtown Manhattan, which was organized by hedge fund investor and former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci. He reaffirmed his campaign promises on public safety and social evils such as homelessness, but added that he intended to cooperate with the city’s economic community.

Adams informed the assembled financial heavyweights, “This is going to be a location where we welcome business.”

During the two terms of incumbent Mayor Bill De Blasio, who campaigned on a promise to combat inequality by advocating for more taxes on the wealthy, the relationship between corporations and City Hall has been strained. As the city works to recover from COVID-19, a fundamental plank of Adams’ program, businesses have appealed with De Blasio to prioritize public safety. Other business executives have expressed dissatisfaction with De Blasio’s apparent disrespect for their assistance in formulating strategies to boost the economy.

During Adams’ speech to SALT, De Blasio defended his ties with city businesses and his solicitation of their opinion. He said that his administration “supported both businesses and working people.”

In comparison to De Blasio, Adams has not taken any positions that are hostile to business, and has sympathized with their worries at times. Adams told the Wall Street Journal that he understands why wealthy citizens leave the city for other attractions, and that his public safety agenda has resonated to individuals concerned about violence.

Adams, on the other hand, added a qualifier to the “unprecedented” relationship between his city hall and corporations that he was offering. He insisted that they prioritize hiring New Yorkers in exchange for considering their input or lobbying for business-friendly policies.

"We'd like to request that you make your jobs available to New Yorkers. Hundreds of thousands of individuals are currently unemployed in New York. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are available.