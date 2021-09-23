Erdogan: Unlike other presidents, relations with Joe Biden have gotten off to a rocky start.

According to the Associated Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed his relationship with US Vice President Joe Biden has not started well, unlike his relationships with former US presidents.

Erdogan discussed the US-Turkey relationship before leaving the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday.

During Erdogan’s 19-year rule, he has worked successfully with all US presidents, but “I can’t say that we got off to a good start with Mr. Biden.”

Despite the rocky start between the two countries, Erdogan stated that he aimed to create and maintain a positive relationship with them as NATO allies.

“As two NATO countries, it is my desire that we will approach each other with friendship rather than antagonism. But things aren’t looking good right now,” Erdogan stated.

Erdogan underlined disagreements among NATO partners over Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian missile defense system and consequent exclusion from the US-led F-35 stealth fighter aircraft program in a wide-ranging briefing to Turkish journalists.

In Turkish media, he was quoted as saying, “I cannot honestly state that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations.” “Look, we spent $1.4 billion for the F-35s, and they were never delivered to us.”

Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin will address bilateral relations and Syria, notably the situation in Idlib, the country’s final rebel bastion, when they meet on September 29 in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Erdogan again addressed his request for UN reform, saying he had recommended the “radical step” of removing the Security Council’s five permanent members’ veto authority through an exceptional General Assembly meeting “when necessary.”

When asked about the Taliban’s new Afghan government, Erdogan said it was sad that the party had not formed an inclusive leadership earlier this month, when the group presented an all-male cabinet of hardliners.

“There are signs that there may be some changes in the government, that there may be a more inclusive atmosphere,” he said. “If such a step can be taken, we can move on to discussing what we can do jointly with them.”

