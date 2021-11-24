Environmentalists support tapping oil reserves because it serves as a reminder of the importance of clean energy.

According to the Associated Press, environmentalists and climate campaigners applauded President Joe Biden’s decision to tap into national oil reserves as a temporary fix for rising gas costs, saying it served as a reminder to move toward clean energy.

Biden declared that 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve would be used to assist cut gas costs, which have increased by more than a dollar per gallon since January.

The current high prices for oil, according to Sierra Club’s senior director of energy campaigns Kelly Sheehan, are a reminder that “the only way to truly achieve energy security is to rapidly transition away from risky fossil fuels like oil and gas, making it easier for more people to access clean energy.”

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at the White House, saying that rising gas costs necessitated the withdrawal of oil from the country’s emergency stockpile, but that it wouldn’t detract from his bigger objective of becoming energy independent.

“Now is the time to uphold that commitment by accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and a renewable energy system,” said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s climate law institute.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“We’re going to put those savings within reach of more Americans and create jobs installing solar panels, batteries, and electric heat pumps this year,” Biden said, “and we’re going to put those savings within reach of more Americans and create jobs installing solar panels, batteries, and electric heat pumps.” When we do that, we can make our economy and customers less sensitive to price increases.” Lorne Stockman, research director of Oil Change International, an environmental organization dedicated to achieving a “fossil-free future,′′ believes Biden should have acted sooner, if only to deflect Republican charges that he is to blame for rising gasoline prices.

“Presidents are usually blamed for high gas prices, whether they have anything to do with it or not,” Stockman said, describing the action as a minor effort to provide American consumers with short-term respite.

Biden stated that the White House was investigating possible price gouging by energy firms squeezing customers while profiting from decreasing expenses. U.S. firms are holding production below pre-pandemic levels, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. This is a condensed version of the information.