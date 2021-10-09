Environmentalists claim that data shows that efforts to slow wildfires instead accelerate their spread.

Forest thinning initiatives, according to firefighters and studies, help safeguard communities from wildfires like those that forced evacuations around Lake Tahoe this year, but environmental advocacy organizations are disputing the veracity of such studies, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of acres of woodland are thinned each year by Western states and the federal government in an effort to curb the spread of increasingly destructive wildfires. They also clear big swaths of forest land near remote settlements.

According to the Associated Press, while scientific studies demonstrate that this forest management helps to contain wildfires, environmentalists believe that data from recent megafires shows that the tactics really help fires spread.

In an analysis of the massive Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Los Padres ForestWatch, a California-based nonprofit, said, “Not only did tens of thousands of acres of recent thinning, fuel breaks, and other forest management fail to stop or slow the fire’s rapid spread, but…the fire often moved fastest through such areas.”

Forest thinning efforts try to restore overgrown forests to their former state from more than a century ago, before land managers began putting out every blaze as quickly as possible.

Efforts now include utilizing fire to fight fire, with backfires made in the path of advancing flames or fires purposely started in the cooler, wetter months to burn out harmful fuels. Forest officials credit such fires with helping to protect Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest.

The argument is adding gasoline to an already raging controversy. It’s prompted a flurry of citations to opposing scientific research, as well as rival allegations that science is tainted by ideology.

With the research of Los Padres ForestWatch, which was joined by the John Muir Project and Wild Heritage advocacy groups, the controversy over Oregon’s Bootleg Fire came to a head. The committees’ conclusions were “quite deceptive,” “irresponsible,” and “self-contradictory,” according to James Johnston of Oregon State University’s College of Forestry. “Claims that current fuel-reduction thinning exacerbates fires are unfounded,” Johnston added.

The discussion centered on a ten-year effort in which the Klamath Tribes and the Nature Conservancy worked together to reduce smaller trees and use scheduled fires.

While they and the US Forest Service claimed that the treatments delayed the fire’s spread and reduced its intensity, others said that they did not. This is a condensed version of the information.