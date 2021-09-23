Environmental claims will receive a “regulatory spotlight” from the Advertising Standards Authority.

After discovering that there is “considerable headroom” for corporations to make mistakes, the UK’s advertising watchdog is going to “throw a greater regulatory spotlight” on environmental claims made in adverts.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is poised to announce new guidance outlining fundamental principles for ensuring that advertisements do not mislead consumers about the environment and are socially responsible when it comes to environmental issues.

It plans to conduct investigations into specific areas of concern, beginning with energy, heating, and transportation, with the goal of analyzing green claims made by businesses and enacting stronger regulations.

In the autumn, it will commission research on consumer impressions of “carbon neutral” and “net zero” claims, as well as public perceptions of hybrid claims in the electric vehicle industry.

“As the size of the task to avert catastrophic climate change becomes progressively obvious, advertising and, by extension, ad regulation must play its part in working toward agreed climate goals,” the ASA stated.

“Our study builds on the ASA’s decades of oversight of advertisements that make environmental claims,” it stated.

“It was done to ensure that our legislation remains effective in the context of a society that is becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of human behavior on our planet.”

According to the ASA, “apparently, the challenges encountered when making claims that involve the environment might be complex.”

“There is a lot of room for firms to make mistakes and mislead when it comes to environmental claims, which can hurt consumers and the environment.”

“In the coming years, the ASA will be throwing a bigger regulatory spotlight on social responsibility and misleadingness problems when it comes to environmental claims in ads,” said ASA head of complaints and investigations Miles Lockwood.

“We know that in order for the UK to fulfill the Government’s climate ambitions, systemic, wide-scale change is required.

“The ASA is only a small part of it, but we hope that our work will continue to positively influence the battle against climate change, based on our track record of strictly regulating environmental claims and today’s announcement.”