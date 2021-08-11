Ensure the start of a new career path without the stress of GCSE grades.

With GCSE results day approaching, this year’s students will be thinking about college and their next steps in their careers.

Wirral 16 to 18-year-olds can look forward to a bright future thanks to a guaranteed place on a course at Wirral Met College this September, which will help them take the next step toward a promising profession.

Wirral Met College’s September Guarantee program will assist all young people in the borough in finding the proper career if it can meet their assistance needs.

The college offers a wide range of qualifications, from entry level to higher education, with spots still available for the upcoming academic year.

Specialist tutors with years of industry expertise teach a wide range of vocational courses and subjects connected to jobs across the college’s five campuses, and the college also has connections with employers for work experience opportunities.

Accounting, childcare and early childhood education, beauty treatment, hairdressing, and computing and IT are just a few of the many alternatives available.

The college also has programs for students interested in culinary arts and hospitality, travel and tourism, science, engineering, and public and uniformed services.

In addition, a slew of new courses will begin in September to prepare people for a variety of jobs.

A foundation diploma in protective services could pave the way for a promising career in the police force, fire department, or military forces.

Meanwhile, those with a creative streak can enroll in new photography and digital media courses.

With Wirral Met College’s new AAT accounting programme, aspiring accountants may earn an internationally recognized professional degree.

Sean Cousins, who has been studying Wirral Met’s extended diploma in digital and computers, is one student who is already well on his way to his desired career.

Sean, who will begin university in September, said of the training, “The programme has enabled me to perceive improvement in myself.” I was enrolled in another sixth form, but I decided to drop out.

"I saw the digital and computer degree at Wirral Met as an opportunity to go back and further enhance my skills in a subject in which I am more interested."