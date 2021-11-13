‘Enough is enough,’ says a black assistant principal who was hospitalized as a result of racial harassment.

After a Black high school administrator in California was hospitalized for stress-induced seizures, an investigation for racial harassment was begun.

Dr. Elysse Versher, an assistant principle at Sacramento’s West Campus High School, was rushed to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center after having a seizure a few days after her parking space was vandalized.

Versher, who has worked for the school district for three years, told Sacramento station KXTV, “I walked to where my designated parking spot is and saw the ‘n-word’ five times – five times.” Versher’s and her family’s lives were also in jeopardy.

For seeking to enforce the school’s dress code, the assistant principal was first the target of racial harassment on social media. Then, when she got to work on Monday, she realized it wasn’t simply over the internet anymore.

“I shouted and screamed and screamed and scream When asked about her reaction to the graffiti near her location, Versher said, “I just couldn’t believe it.”

For the first time, she had a stress-induced seizure a few days later.

“Today at work, my wife had three seizures.” She was taken to Kaiser right away. “The stress of this racist terrorism has affected her,” Versher wrote on Facebook on November 10. “Pray for her!” says the narrator. She also published an article from Sacramento-based KTXL about her job experience earlier that morning, along with a comment about how difficult it has been for her to digest the hate crime that had occurred.

“My daughter reminds me that I am loved.” My hubby reminds me that I am supported. “I am reminded that I am not alone by Black administrators throughout the country who have reached out to me,” Versher stated. “Enough is enough,” says the narrator. Sacramento police, she told KXTV, had been receptive to the situation. An investigation has been launched by the department and the Sacramento City Unified School District into the internet attacks and racial graffiti.

“Racism and racist language are disgusting, and they damage our whole community of students and employees, especially when aimed at specific individuals,” Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar said in a statement, promising a thorough investigation.

Versher stated that she will continue to speak up until the school district makes a permanent adjustment.

