‘Enough is enough,’ McAuliffe says, urging Youngkin to denounce Trump’s ‘dangerous lies.’

Republican Glenn Youngkin faced the “darkest moment” of his gubernatorial campaign, according to Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who spoke at a GOP event in Virginia on Wednesday evening.

Radio personality John Fredericks, the Virginia chairman of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, arranged the “Take Back Virginia” rally, which Youngkin did not attend. Emcee Martha Boneta unveiled an American flag at the commencement of the event, stating that it “was carried at the peaceful rally with Donald J. Trump on January 6.” As the flag was held onstage, the hosts led the audience in repeating the Pledge of Allegiance.

Later, Trump called in to express his support for Youngkin, whom he originally endorsed in May, telling Virginia voters that the election was “very, very winnable.”

Trump also reinforced his predictions that the 2020 presidential race will be the “most crooked election in the history of our country” during his brief phone call. His claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election have been extensively refuted, with federal election officials calling last year’s election to be “the safest in American history.” In a tweet on Wednesday night, McAuliffe described the event as “beyond troubling.”

McAuliffe added, “Donald Trump embraced Glenn Youngkin again tonight at a rally where participants pledged allegiance to a flag flown at the tragic January 6th insurgency.” “This is sick, not just disturbing.” And Glenn is ecstatic to have Trump’s support.” The gathering was mentioned in the progressive veterans’ group VoteVets’ endorsement of McAuliffe on Thursday morning.

“They pledged allegiance to a banner from the Jan 6 insurgency at an event this week for @GlennYoungkin and the @VA GOP.” So, we endorsed @TerryMcAuliffe, a patriot and military father,” said VoteVets Chairman Jon Soltz on Twitter.

On Thursday, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a clip from the gathering showing the attendees reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, calling Youngkin a “threat to our democracy” and urging supporters to back McAuliffe.

Later in the day on Thursday, McAuliffe urged Youngkin to speak out against the rally’s conduct and Trump’s ongoing statements about the 2020 election.

“The lowest part of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign yet was last night – a Donald Trump event for Glenn when fans celebrated the Jan. 6 insurgency,” McAuliffe added.

“Denounce last night’s rally, Glenn, for the sake of our democracy.” This is a condensed version of the information.