Enjoy A Mouthful Of This Delectable Beef Casserole This Labor Day.

Labor Day is celebrated in the United States every year on the first Monday in September and is devoted to all of the country’s workforce. Similarly, it is a much-anticipated food festival, during which a wide range of delectable foods are shared and savored.

People throw a party to commemorate the occasion, and beef casserole is one of the numerous dishes that will be served.

Having friends around for Labor Day weekend is the best way to spend the weekend. Because food is such a crucial element of any social event, it’s time to branch out from the tried-and-true recipes and come up with something spectacular for your Labor Day barbecue.

Summer’s greatest foods can still be used to create an amazing party menu for Labor Day, the “unofficial end of summer.” Beef enhances every menu, and it may be used to create great main course dishes.

Here’s a unique gourmet lunchtime beef meal that will wow your visitors.

Recipe for Beef Casserole: (Courtesy: BBC Good Food)

This hearty beef dish is best served with rice and a side of vegetables. Slow cooking is required for this dish, which ensures tender meat and a thick, aromatic gravy.

Ingredients:

2 thickly cut celery sticks 1 chopped onion 1 carrot, cut in half lengthwise 5 leaves of bay 2 thyme sprigs (one entire, one plucked leaf) 1 tablespoon oil (vegetable) 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 tblsp pureed tomatoes 2 TBS WORCESTERSHIRE SEASONING 2 cubes beef stock 850 g beef, chopped up into large portions

Procedure:

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. In a kettle, bring 600 milliliters of water to a boil.

In a fire-resistant casserole coated with oil, place two thickly sliced celery sticks, one chopped onion, two chunkily cut carrots, five bay leaves, and one full thyme sprig.

Allow to boil for 10 minutes before adding two tablespoons plain flour and stirring until fully dissolved. Add two tablespoons tomato purée, two teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, and two crumbled beef stock cubes after this step.

Stir in 600 mL of boiling water gradually, then add the 850 g of stewing meat and bring to a simmer. Cook for two hours and thirty minutes with the lid on, then uncover to check for flavor and meat tenderness. If the meat isn’t done yet, simmer for another thirty minutes to ensure it’s soft and the gravy has thickened.

Garnish with a sprig of thyme leaves. The beef dish is now ready to eat.