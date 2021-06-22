English Heritage describes visitors to Stonehenge during the solstice as “disappointing.”

According to English Heritage, hundreds of people defied instructions not to visit Stonehenge to observe the Summer Solstice.

More than 200,000 people flocked from all over the world to see a live video of the ancient monument, which had been closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The live feed was suspended at 4.52 a.m. when a group of people climbed over a fence to get access to the site.

According to video from the scene, a banner reading “Standing for Stonehenge” was spotted inside the stone circle.

Before the live feed reappeared at around 5 a.m., pre-recorded footage of the stones was aired on English Heritage’s social media accounts, depicting predominantly gloomy skies.

“It was a mild morning with an overcast sunrise, but we could see from the online comments that people were enjoying the virtual solstice beaming into their homes from Stonehenge,” said Nichola Tasker, English Heritage’s Stonehenge director.

“It was really inspiring to see so many people from all over the world wishing each other a happy solstice.

“We hope to see everyone again next year,” said the group.

The organization planned to greet guests in person at Stonehenge until the UK government postponed the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for four weeks.

More than 10,000 people assemble on the shortest day of the year to watch the sun rise over the stones.

Following the Government’s postponement and consultations with Wiltshire Council and Wiltshire Police, English Heritage made the “difficult decision” to postpone planned events.

The group conducted a virtual event for the second year in a row.

A spokesman remarked, “Unfortunately, a small number of people defied our call not to travel to Stonehenge for the summer solstice and entered the site.”

“They were only there for a short period before dispersing, and the live-stream was briefly disrupted as a result.

“The Covid-19 limitations were put in place for a reason, and it was disappointing to see them lifted, especially in the midst of a pandemic. (This is a short essay.)