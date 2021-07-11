England’s starting lineup vs. Italy has been ‘leaked,’ as Jordan Henderson makes decisions for the Euro 2020 final.

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, appears to be on the verge of missing out on a place in England’s starting lineup once more.

The Three Lions face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium this evening, in what will be their first major final in over 55 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Denmark in extra time in their semi-final, while Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout in their final encounter.

With the match only a few hours away, many publications claim to know the starting lineup Southgate will select.

The team that defeated Denmark earlier this week will have one change, according to The Telegraph.

According to the article, Kieran Trippier, who came off the bench in the semi-final, would replace Bukayo Saka.

Trippier is anticipated to start at left-back, with Southgate switching to a three-man defense after using a four-man defense in the previous two games.

Henderson, who has yet to start a match for England in the tournament, would be forced to rely on a replacement appearance.

Henderson has one goal to his name despite only making four cameo appearances in the Euros, which came in a decisive 4-0 quarter-final triumph over Ukraine.

Jordan Pickford of Everton, who has had an outstanding tournament, is expected to be the lone player from the two local teams in the final starting eleven.