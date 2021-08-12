England’s self-isolation laws are set to alter on Monday.

For anyone who has received two doses of a vaccination, new self-isolation requirements will take effect on Monday.

Wales and Scotland have already amended the rules, and England will follow suit.

Anyone who has had extensive contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19 is currently required to stay at home for ten days.

However, starting next week in England, anyone who has had two doses of the vaccination or is under the age of 18 will be exempt from the rule.

NHS Test and Trace will still call people, but instead of being told to stay at home, they will be urged to undergo a PCR test. Only if it has been 14 days following the second jab will the regulations for those who have had two dosages apply.

Self-isolation is still required for anyone who has not received two doses.

Fully vaccinated people who are contacted by the app should “consider further precautions like as wearing a face covering in enclosed settings, and limiting contact with other people,” according to the government.

In the United Kingdom, three quarters of adults have already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Asking close contacts of patients with COVID-19 to self-isolate has played a crucial part in helping us get this virus under control, and millions of people throughout the UK have made huge sacrifices as a result,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Each and every one of these sacrifices has assisted us in safeguarding the NHS and saving lives.

“Getting two doses of a vaccination has skewed the odds in our favor and allowed us to securely restore our lost freedoms, and starting Monday, self-isolation regulations for double-jabbed people who are contacts of people with COVID-19 will be lifted.”

In the UK, 86,780,455 doses were given out, with 47,091,889 people receiving the first dosage (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 percent ).

The Health Secretary has confirmed that Covid booster vaccines would be available in the UK from next month, although a major vaccination specialist believes they are unnecessary.

