England’s idea for pints and outside eating is to “help level the country.”

Boris Johnson’s plan to level the country will include takeaway beers and al fresco eating, as the Prime Minister will unveil in a speech next week.

Mr Johnson is due to unveil a new strategy to revitalize high streets under the banner of levelling up, which was promoted during the 2019 general election as a way to address regional inequities in the UK and was described as the “primary objective of (Mr Johnson’s) leadership” by Downing Street.

The speech will kick off a summer of consultations leading up to the autumn release of the Levelling Up White Paper.

“The Prime Minister is determined to level the UK and produce a fairer, stronger society,” a government spokesperson said.

“While talent and potential are widely spread throughout the country, opportunity is not.”

The Prime Minister is set to propose a new high-street strategy that includes al fresco dining being the norm, as it was during the pandemic.

The goal is to make it easier and cheaper for pubs, restaurants, and cafes to put up tables outdoors and serve more customers by extending and ultimately creating permanent pavement licenses.

Pubs’ temporary license to serve takeaway alcohol will be extended for another year, in what is intended to be a boost to the hospitality industry.

“The Conservatives have sucked the life out of our high streets, slashed money for our young people, and dug up and concreted over acres of playing fields and football pitches,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner added.

“We all want life to return to normal, but a few chairs outside cafes won’t cure the gaping disparity that plagues our communities as a result of the Conservatives’ misguided priorities.”