England is the overwhelming favorite to win. The final at Wembley Stadium is on Sunday.

According to Betfair’s newest odds, England’s incredible Euros run will come to an end on Sunday.

The club started the event as an 11/2 underdog and is now a 4/5 favorite with the bookmaker.

Meanwhile, Italy is attempting to sabotage the celebrations.

There’s more good news for fans: if the Three Lions win, a Government-declared Bank Holiday is a safe 1/5 bet.

Not only that, but manager Gareth Southgate is expected to be knighted if his team wins.

The It’s-Coming-Home-O-Meter, designed by Betfair, is a live visual that displays England’s chances of winning the Euros as a percentage using Betfair Exchange’s latest odds.

So far, £10 million has been wagered on England winning the Euros on Betfair Exchange.

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play