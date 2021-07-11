England fans are being urged to strengthen their own defense in order to compete at Wembley.

Fans attending England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy are being encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire a Covid vaccine at Wembley’s vaccination center.

Fans should be a “team player” by obtaining their immunization before the game if they haven’t already done so, according to the NHS’s top doctor.

Fans attending Wembley can protect themselves from Covid by going to the centre, which is only a few minutes away from the renowned arch.

“The NHS vaccination programme, the largest in health service history, is running throughout the weekend with hundreds of sites offering a walk-in service, so whether you will be cheering on England or have other plans, it couldn’t be easier to get a jab,” said Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England.

“The vaccine is England’s strongest defense against Covid, safeguarding yourself, your family, and your loved ones, therefore join the squad and obtain both vaccinations in this game of two jabs.”

Wembley isn’t the only football stadium with walk-in vaccination clinics; Millwall’s The New Den and Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park have also teamed up with the national team to help inoculate the public throughout the pandemic.

Bookings are also available for NHS vaccine services at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Leeds’ Elland Road Stadium, and Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium.

St Helens rugby ground is another athletic facility that supports the NHS immunization program.

On Sunday, the Olympic Office Centre’s Wembley vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The NHS will also air an advertisement during Sunday night’s broadcast of the Euro 2020 final to encourage people who have not been vaccinated to do so.

The NHS has vaccinated 38 million individuals so far, accounting for more than 85 percent of all adults and enough to fill Wembley Stadium 425 times.