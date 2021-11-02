Engineers were astounded by what they discovered after hearing engine noise.

Dwayne Ofoeme, a telecoms engineer from Aigburth, had picked up two of his coworkers to go to work on Monday, November 1.

The trio heard a noise emanating from their van’s engine after traveling nearly 60 miles to Cambridge Drive in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

: The face of a baby When confronted by authorities, a 17-year-old drug dealer admits to having “a lot” of drugs. Dwayne discovered a five-week-old cat had gotten into the engine and was hanging to the underside while the workmen traveled down the M62 and M6 after looking under the vehicle.

Ringo continued darting between the chassis and the undercarriage, and Dwayne tried unsuccessfully to grab him.

The telecoms engineer called the RSPCA for assistance since he didn’t want to restart the engine with him still inside.

“We’d driven down the M62 and M6, and we’d arrived at Cambridge Drive to begin work,” Dwayne explained.

“We heard meowing right away and assumed it was simply a cat under the van.” I then went beneath to investigate the source of the noise and discovered a kitten, which I couldn’t believe.

“He was terrified, and I tried for a long time to approach him, but he refused to come out, so we decided to contact the RSPCA.” We’re relieved he’s okay because he was such a character.” After placing her hand inside the engine from the top and luring him towards her with a packet of cat food, RSPCA inspector Jackie Hickman successfully caught the kitten, christened Ringo by the organization, after more than an hour.

“Despite his little stature, Ringo was an extremely noisy little guy,” Jackie added. His little paws were oily, and he was ravenous, but he appeared to be in good health. I’ll never know how he managed to cling to the van’s underside for so long.

“The men were really amazing; they were deeply worried for his well-being and did everything they could to apprehend him, but Ringo had other plans.”

“He was examined by a veterinarian and was found to be in good health.”

