Engineer couple has maid drink toilet water and rubs feces on her face before arresting her.

An IT engineer couple was sentenced to prison for humiliating and inhumanely treating their maid, including forcing her to drink toilet water and wiping excrement on her face.

The 33-year-old victim was also left with a malformed left ear lobe and hearing loss as a result of the assault.

After pleading guilty to four assault counts, her boss, Ooi Wei Voen, was sentenced to 20 months in prison by a Singapore court on Monday. Pang Chen Yong, her husband, was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of assault, according to The Strait Times.

In 2017, the pair hired the victim. After finding her work inadequate, the abuse began three months into the maid’s employment.

When Ooi became enraged, the prosecutor claims she would hit the victim, an Indonesian, on both cheeks.

“When Ooi became enraged with the victim, she would smack her on both cheeks until they turned red, once cutting her lips, pound her forehead with her fist, or strike the victim’s hand with a metal ruler. “At other times, Ooi forced the victim to do squats, which she did because she was frightened Ooi might hit her instead,” the prosecutor added.

Ooi was upset with the victim on one occasion, according to the court, when she failed to make sure the washing was dry. The maid was told to soak her own clothing and sleep in them as a punishment.

Between July and November 2017, Ooi forced the victim to drink water from a toilet bowl after rubbing a nappy full of excrement on her face. She also sprayed the victim with hot water after failing to put Ooi’s daughter to sleep.

“Between October and November of 2017… Pang became aware of his baby’s screaming and accused the victim of being late in preparing milk for his child. After that, Pang grabbed, tugged, and scratched the victim’s ears, making them itchy and inflamed. The prosecution told the court that the victim’s left ear had also bled.

The maid was also smacked on the thighs several times till she passed out, as well as on the head.

The maid didn't have a phone, so she couldn't tell anyone about the ordeal she was going through. In January 2018, she finally managed to flee her tormentors' home before seeking assistance from the authorities.