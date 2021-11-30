Enes Kanter’s video of becoming a US citizen has been seen over one million times.

Enes Kanter, the Boston Celtics center who has urged colleagues and sponsors to speak out against China’s human rights violations, became an American citizen on Monday in a courthouse ceremony that was widely broadcast on Twitter.

The 29-year-old NBA player’s manager, Hank Fetic, told the Associated Press that Kanter would change his legal name to Enes Kanter Freedom on the same day, with his former last name becoming his middle name.

Kanter can be seen pledging the pledge of allegiance to the United States in a video of his naturalization procedures, before a judge declares him an American citizen and the basketball star celebrates by waving a little American flag.

“I am proud to be a citizen of the United States of America. The world’s most powerful nation, “He expressed himself on Twitter. “The United States of America, the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.” I am proud to be a citizen of the United States of America.

