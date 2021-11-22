Enes Kanter claims that Michael Jordan has done “nothing” for the black community other than give money.

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics took aim at Michael Jordan on Sunday, accusing the retired NBA player of done “nothing” for the Black community in the United States other than giving them money.

The Turkish NBA star, who has made headlines for his ongoing criticism of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) human rights abuses, took aim at Jordan during an appearance on CNN.

Kanter accused the 59-year-old of failing to do enough to help the African-American community.

“Not a lot of people are talking about Michael Jordan,” Kanter said at the outset. “Michael Jordan has done nothing, nothing, for the African-American community in America other than give them money.”

“I believe we ought to call these athletes out.” At the very least, LeBron James is speaking out on behalf of all those who are persecuted in America,” he added.

Soon after, Kanter reiterated his belief that Jordan “had done nothing for the Black community.”

“Because he cares too much about his shoe sales all around the world and in America,” he charged.

“I feel like we need to speak out these athletes and not be afraid of who they are,” Kanter concluded.

Jordan’s representatives have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Last month, Kanter chastised Nike for being “quiet” on the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights record.

“Dear @Nike, I’m writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for Last month, Kanter declared on Twitter, “Stop modern day SLAVERY, now!!! #HypocriteNike #EndUyghurForcedLabor.”

His remarks came after Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio accused Nike of turning a blind eye to reports of forced labor in China.

According to Western parliamentarians, rights groups, and academics, up to one million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are being forced to work in China’s northern area.

Last month, Kanter remarked, “Your organization says you’re creating a beneficial influence in our communities.” “However, Nike keeps silent when it comes to China.” “You’re afraid to speak up,” Kanter continued. “Can you tell me who makes your shoes in China?” Do you have any idea? China has a plethora of forced labor factories.

“Take, for example, Uyghur forced labor. Slavery in the twenty-first century. And it is currently taking place in China…”” Did you realize that Uyghur forced labor taints practically the entire garment and footwear industry? Many well-known international brands are involved. Yes, that includes you. This is a condensed version of the information.