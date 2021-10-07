Energy prices are expected to skyrocket next year, according to Martin Lewis.

Martin Lewis, a MoneySavingExpert, has warned that energy prices could skyrocket next year.

According to BirminghamLive, he used Twitter to inform people about the energy price cap.

Due to a recent hike in the price cap to £1,277 per year, suppliers are now offering significant increases in fixed rates, leaving most consumers who are moving on variable rates.

The MoneySavingExpert has stopped sending out energy warnings for his Cheap Energy Club since he couldn’t find any better deals.

However, Martin stated that the price cap could increase by hundreds next year, which could be bad news.

According to him, the next price cap will be evaluated in April 2022, and due to current rates, it might grow to £1,660.

Martin wrote on Twitter: “The current energy price cap is £1,277 per year from October 1 to April 1. (on typical use.) The assessment period for the following cap, which begins on April 1st, is August to January. I just contacted @cornwallinsight, and at current run rates, it expects cap will grow to £1,660. Many people will be in precarious situations.” Gas prices rose 105.00p/th (therm) on yesterday’s (October 5) prices to 355.00p/th, a new all-time high, according to energy pricing researchers Cornwall Insight.

They also stated: “The limited global gas supply forecast, along with higher-than-average demand heading into the winter season, is putting considerable upward pressure on prices.

“The new record high of 355.00p/th established this morning surpasses the previous day’s high of 250.00p/th set just yesterday.

“On its own, the 105.00p/th surge was 66% greater than the day-ahead price on the same day a year ago.”

The recent price hike has been fueled by a more than 50% increase in energy expenses over the last six months, with gas prices reaching new highs as the world exits from its state of emergency.

Globally rising fossil fuel prices are already driving up consumer inflation, increasing the cost of fixed rate energy tariffs not covered by the price cap, as well as gasoline and diesel.

Customers who haven’t switched benefit from the price cap since it ensures that suppliers only pass on legitimate expenses.