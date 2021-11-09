Ending the pandemic with a vaccine push, according to Pete Buttigieg, will end supply shortages.

The quickest solution to end recent supply chain bottlenecks around the country, according to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, is to get everyone vaccinated and halt the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buttigieg said during a press conference in the White House press briefing room that the pandemic is putting tremendous strain on global supply chains as product availability declines and demand rises.

“I believe it’s vital to bring out that the pandemic is poking holes in all of the above,” Buttigieg added.

He emphasized the necessity of the vaccine campaign, which the Biden Administration has hailed as possibly the most effective and simple solution to the supply problems.

“The greatest way to end a pandemic-related scarcity is to stop the pandemic,” Buttigieg explained.

California and New York, which host the nation’s primary international shipping ports, are two of the most vaccinated states in the country, with 62 and 67 percent of their respective populations fully vaccinated.

However, the administration continues to be concerned about low immunization rates in other states. In the United States, roughly 66 million adults are remain unvaccinated, a figure President Biden deemed “unacceptable.” Buttigieg claims that digital and internet purchasing are to fault for a big share of the deficit. As the pandemic continues, demand for items is said to have skyrocketed, with more Americans opting to shop from the comfort of their own homes rather than visiting to stores.

“There is a relationship between a manufacturer, a shipper, and a retailer literally everywhere in our economy…there are a thousand places in that [supply]chain where anything may go wrong,” Buttigieg added.

“We’re seeing a lot of those points emerge as a result of the massive demand, supply limits, [and]the antiquated infrastructure that all flows across,” he continued.

"We're seeing a lot of those points emerge as a result of the massive demand, supply limits, [and]the antiquated infrastructure that all flows across," he continued.

The supply chain crisis first surfaced this summer, and by the fall, many ports of call across the world were experiencing congestion. According to Bloomberg, this was notably true in Asian countries like Singapore and China, which besides.