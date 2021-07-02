EncroChat’s “untouchables” in Liverpool have warned of “sleepless nights ahead.”

Encrochat gangsters in Liverpool have been told that “there is no place to hide” and that they will be apprehended.

Since the network was accessed by investigators last year, Merseyside Police have detained over 100 suspected users of the underground messaging platform.

Inquiries based on the data currently in police hands are still ongoing, and with so much intelligence available, it could take another two years to act on it all.

As authorities raid residences, a little boy is suspected of being the ringleader of a narcotics group.

With that in mind, authorities in charge of the force’s investigation warn EncroChat users in the area will have sleepless nights ahead.

Since the team initially retrieved messages exchanged through the program, Operation Aquarium, Merseyside Police’s overarching reaction to Project Emma – the French-Dutch project that cracked the encrypted messaging system – has been responsible for 130 arrests.

Aquarium’s efforts are directed by a specific team of roughly 20 officers who share information with the rest of the police in an attempt to link the secret codenames assigned to each EncroChat user with the criminal behind the device.

In the UK, approximately 10,000 handsets were in use, with Merseyside having the largest number of active phones per population.

Aquarium has gained access to a wealth of information on the region’s underbelly as a result of this.

The work of the squad began in April of last year, but it was not made public until July 2, 2020, when high-profile operations throughout Europe confirmed the largest breakthrough in the war on crime in decades.

Because the information obtained from EncroChat was so overwhelming, 99 of those suspects have been charged and 31 have been sentenced after admitting crime.

Despite the fact that every single one of those criminals pleaded guilty, giving the judges in charge of their cases the option to reduce their sentences by up to 33%, the average sentence is more than 12 years.

On Merseyside, raids and arrests spurred by analysis of the EncroChat material have continued into 2021, notably by the National Crime Agency under its own initiative Operation Venetic.

And they’re likely to keep going for a long time.

