Encrochat’s ‘go-to man’ for narcotics and weaponry was his father.

A ‘almost perfect’ father was involved in bringing tens of kilograms of heroin and cocaine into the country via Liverpool.

Nathan Loftus brought ‘at the absolute least’ 84.5 kilograms of cocaine and 59 kilos of heroin through the EncroChat encrypted phone network.

Within the criminal underworld, the major drug lord was also known as a “go-to man” for crooks looking for weaponry.

When authorities acquired text communications from the EncroChat network, the 38-year-old from Bury was apprehended.

After being warned there was ‘tension’ on an estate in north Manchester, Loftus, who went by the code handle ‘Bigmninee,’ replied he’d ‘give out weaponry if needed.’

Three semi-automatic weapons, a Browning, a Walther P22, and a Glock, were said to be linked to him.

Loftus allegedly hired Sean Doyle to operate as a driver for the massive drugs ring, according to the court.

Loftus received a 22-year sentence for his role in the criminal plan, while Doyle received a seven-year sentence.

Doyle, 30, of Blackley, operated under the name ‘Minorspark’ on his Encro phone.

To move drugs and cash invisibly, he used a Renault van with a ‘exceptionally clever’ conceal.

Police discovered just under £348,000, a “very nice watch,” and a bitcoin wallet when Doyle was stopped at his residence.

Prosecutor Tom Challinor claimed the pair discussed agreements to buy kilos of cocaine being smuggled into the UK, mostly through the port of Liverpool, while conversing on encrypted phones.

Loftus was corresponding with another EncroChat user with the handle ‘Argy’ who was further up the drugs chain, a man who is wanted by police, and other EncroChat users, according to the texts.

Loftus was told by another EncroChat user that a container of drugs was imported every 10 days at one point.

Argy and Loftus discussed a container carrying 140 kilograms of cocaine into the nation, with Argy claiming 15 kilos for himself.

They were able to obtain another supplier of narcotics swiftly after a contact in Holland was detained with 11 kilos of drugs.

Loftus borrowed £100,000 to acquire the drugs after Argy spotted another package of 10 kilograms.

