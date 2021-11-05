EncroChat’s drug dealer was brought down by a brazen cannabis selfie.

This is the image that brought down a big pharmaceutical company.

On the social media platform EncroChat, Gary Mitchell shared a photo of himself holding a cannabis sample with his connections.

When it came into the hands of detectives, however, they utilized it to analyze his fingerprints and identify him as the criminal known as StarkIsland.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month.

The 43-year-old was linked to drug distribution plans in Merseyside that included 27kgs of heroin, 17kgs of cocaine, 159kgs of cannabis, and 7,000 ecstasy tablets.

Detectives were able to link him to the StarkIsland account thanks to a photo of his own palm containing a sample of cannabis. He also revealed data about important journeys he took, which officers used to build their case against him.

He was arrested and jailed last week at his home on Mosslands Drive in Wallasey.

“Mitchell supplied a devastatingly enormous number of narcotics across Merseyside that could have devastated many lives across our communities,” Detective Sergeant Jay Boardman said after his sentencing.

“His unabashed photos of drugs and cash that were finally used to bring Mitchell to justice show that he thought he was above the law, and I hope that this sentencing demonstrates that crime does not pay, and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that anyone who tries to profit from the sale of illegal drugs is sentenced to lengthy prison terms.”