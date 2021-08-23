EncroChat’s cocaine supply is revealed thanks to his membership at Costco.

After police discovered his Costco membership, a high-ranking drug dealer who contemplated smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine over the Atlantic was apprehended.

Michael Devine talked about international importation runs from Colombia, St Lucia, and Brazil on the mysterious messaging site EncroChat.

Detectives discovered texts linking the 45-year-old to a Costco account, his automobile, and his love of poker, revealing him to be the culprit behind the codenames ‘lawfularbor’ and’mixedtree.’

Devine, from West Derby, was sentenced to 17 years and three months in prison after Liverpool Crown Court heard of his nationwide reach.

When the EncroChat hack was carried out in April 2020, it allowed authorities unparalleled access to gangland talks. Messages received through the attack indicated plots to import cocaine and distribute the Class A substance across England and Wales.

“The police were able to attribute the defendant as the user of the ‘lawfularbor’ and ‘mixedtree’ handles and to demonstrate that he was involved in the importation of multi kilogram volumes of cocaine into this country,” prosecutor Charles Lander said.

“Interrogation of the defendant’s messages revealed that he was involved in conspiracies to distribute multi-kilogram volumes of heroin, ketamine, and amphetamine, in addition to delivering that cocaine and other cocaine he was able to get.

“Examination of the encrypted data for the ‘lawfularbor’ handle indicated that the defendant possessed the contact details of 93 handles, implying that he had a large criminal network that allowed him to have access to other criminal operators’ valuable encrypted contact details.

“It is clear from analyzing the defendant’s messages sent and received during the conspiracy period that he is in contact with multiple individuals about the sourcing of controlled narcotics for others.

“The defendant occasionally sends or gets images of the substances he is trading in.”

The messages associated with Devine’s gadgets detailed drug smuggling strategies involving hidden compartments in boats and cars.

Plans to carry illicit substances out of Santos were mentioned in a chat from May of last year. “The summary has come to an end.”