EncroChat’s cocaine boss, who has worldwide ties, requested that dealers refer to him as ‘Jethawk.’

When detectives recognized him as the individual behind the nickname ‘Jethawk,’ an EncroChat drug dealer’s international web of intrigue was uncovered.

Anthony Lenehan has ties to Dubai and exchanged communications implying that his clout extended to India and Iran.

He also banded up with a number of other suppliers to secure a 100kg cocaine mega-shipment through Hamburg, Germany.

To steal money, three McColl’s employees pretended to put sales through the till.

Prosecutor Simon Parry stated Lenehan was involved in “regional cocaine supply” and that “he said he successfully brought 100kgs into Hamburg” in one of his EncroChat talks.

The 57-year-old was accused of collaborating with others to order the large haul, which included 8 kilograms of his own.

Messages on the communications network, which was said to be beloved by the European underworld before being hacked by investigators last year, detailed how he was given 2kg of cocaine as part-payment for a debt in April of last year and revealed discussions to sell kilograms of the Class A drug for £37,000 and £39,000.

Lenehan, who lives on Scarisbrick Road in Walton but previously lived in Dubai, also described how he was holding onto the vehicle of another dealer who owed him £155,000 and gave details of an HMRC inquiry that saw him arrested on cigarette importation allegations.

Lenehan’s passport was seized as part of the HMRC investigation.

As a result, he filed for a new one, alleging that his previous one had been misplaced.

Lenehan, who had eight previous convictions for ten offenses, claimed he required a passport “as soon as possible,” according to the court.

He said he sold marble and granite in the Middle East and had already missed one business meeting due to the problem.

Mr Parry described the application as a “deliberate attempt to obtain a new passport notwithstanding the fact that his existing one had not been lost.”

Lenehan acknowledged to conspiring to provide cocaine and lying on a passport application.

In a plea agreement related to the narcotics charge, he admitted to selling 5 kilograms of cocaine and being involved in efforts to obtain an additional 8 kilograms. “The summary has come to an end.”