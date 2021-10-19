EncroChat swoop on Queens Drive led to the birth of a 37-year-old man named EncroChat.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with conspiring to distribute Class A and B controlled substances.

After his vehicle was stopped by police on Queens Drive in Liverpool on Sunday (October 17), officers detained Michael Martin of Dover Road, Maghull, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B narcotics.

He was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin, as well as conspiracy to supply guns, just yesterday (Monday).

He was remanded in custody and appeared in adult remand court at Wirral Magistrates.

The charge is part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national probe into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as Encrochat.

The EncroChat hack, which took place in April of last year, provided cops unparalleled access to some of the UK’s most notorious offenders’ private communications.

The massive hack, which was based on a police investigation in northern France, is believed to have underpinned gun smuggling and murder plots.

Last year, near the Belgian border, detectives discovered gear needed to host EncroChat, an encrypted communications network.

EncroChat had been a thorn in the side of detectives for several years prior to this.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.