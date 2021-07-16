Encrochat suspects were named after Huyton residences searched.

Police descended on an address in Huyton yesterday and arrested two guys.

After raids across the city, detectives investigating Operation Venetic, also known as Encrochat, apprehended four people.

Bradley Hughes, 30, of Hatfield Gardens, was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis as a result of the warrants being executed on Thursday, July 15.

Joseph Byrne, 33, of Billinge’s Coleridge Road, has been accused with conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

On Friday, July 16, the pair will appear in Wirral Magistrates Court.

Two people arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with the intent to supply have been released under investigation, according to Merseyside police.

They are both Huyton residents, a 23-year-old guy and a 39-year-old lady.

Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing should call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111.