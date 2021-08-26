Encrochat suspect’s BMW, quad bikes, and £20,000 cash were seized.

Police seized a BMW automobile, £20,000 in cash, and other suspected illegal items today.

A 41-year-old man from Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin and cocaine and possessing criminal property by Merseyside officers.

The arrest was undertaken as part of the agency’s Encrochat investigation, which was aimed at drug sellers who used encrypted phones.

Police discovered an estimated £20,000 in cash, a BMW, a recovery vehicle, and two quad bikes after his arrest this morning at a property in Worsley.

The man will now be brought to a Merseyside police station to be interrogated by detectives.

