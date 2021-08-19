EncroChat supplier admits to being a part of SoupHedge’s massive cocaine scheme.

An EncroChat dealer has acknowledged to being a part of a massive cocaine trafficking ring.

When police raided George Marsh’s home and a container unit in Birkenhead, they found £50,000 in cash and a Rolex watch.

The 33-year-old, of Park Road North in Birkenhead, was apprehended and placed in custody following the raids on Thursday, June 17 of this year.

He acknowledged conspiring with another EncroChat drug dealer, Bradley Luxton, at Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

Luxton, 34, of Birch Avenue, Upton, was sentenced to 16 years in prison earlier this month under the code names “SoupHedge” and “MerrySword.”

He admitted to distributing 31 kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of heroin, 200 MDMA tablets, 51 kilograms of cannabis, and 14 grams of ketamine.

Marsh pled guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine between January 1, 2020, and June 16, 2021, via video link from HMP Altcourse.

According to the accusations, he conspired to distribute Class A and B substances with Luxton “and others unknown.”

The defense attorney, Andrew Scott, requested an adjournment before Marsh was sentenced, stating that there were two difficulties.

Because of his admissions at today’s plea and trial preparation hearing, Mr Scott said Marsh would be entitled to a 25% reduction in his prison sentence.

If an offender pleads guilty or indicates that they want to plead guilty when they first appear before the magistrates, they will be given full credit for one third of their sentence.

“The reason there has been a change in lawyers and counsel is because of when that plea was entered,” Mr Scott explained.

The lawyer said the second difficulty was the amount of drugs allegedly involved, and that after speaking with prosecutor Henry Riding, he would have to visit Marsh in prison “to explain the ultimate position,” but that his client would not be making a plea.

Marsh’s sentencing was postponed until September 10 by Judge Garrett Byrne, who remanded him in custody until then.

“All good, thank you, thank you,” Marsh said.

The court heard earlier this month how Luxton used the EncroChat handles SoupHedge and MerrySword between March and May 2020 and June 5 and 13 of the same year.

