EncroChat sellers were imprisoned for more than 60 years as a result of’selfie’ photos.

Four’selfies’ were vital in the downfall of narcotics dealers who had been imprisoned for a total of nearly 63 years.

Detectives linked George Marsh, Carl Stewart, Gary Mitchell, and Nathan Harding to damning texts transmitted via EncroChat, and they were apprehended.

When images of the men’s hands were retrieved from their accounts and fingerprints were analyzed, they were all recognized.

Several Merseyside men have been sentenced to prison after being linked to texts and photographs posted on the EncroChat messaging app.

Last year, investigators broke into the network in an international operation, claiming the service was being used by thieves to plan their heists.

Linking accounts to the persons behind them is a huge difficulty for investigators because users work behind codenames, known as handles.

However, photos sent over the internet have made this process easier in some circumstances.

Harding sold heroin, cocaine, and cannabis valued roughly £1.5 million under the name MagicCider.

The 30-year-old, from Toxteth’s Maud Street, was apprehended when officers discovered his fingerprints on a photograph he supplied of himself holding cannabis.

He was sentenced to 18 years and five months in prison.

Marsh used the codenames SneakyStem and WackySilver, but his identity was discovered thanks to a similar photograph.

The 33-year-old, of Park Road North in Birkenhead, was accused of distributing 25 kilograms of cocaine, 110 kilograms of cannabis, and 1 kilogram of ketamine, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply each of the narcotics.

He was given a 16-year sentence.

Mitchell received a 15-year sentence after admitting to conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

The 43-year-old Mosslands Drive resident was linked to drug trafficking plans involving 27kgs of heroin, 17kgs of cocaine, 159kgs of cannabis, and 7,000 ecstasy tablets across Merseyside.

Detectives were able to link him to the StarkIsland account thanks to a photo of his own palm containing a sample of cannabis.

However, the photograph related to Carl Stewart was maybe the most odd to catch an EncroChat criminal.

