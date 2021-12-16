EncroChat raids resulted in the seizure of high-end watches and cash.

A drug supply raid resulted in the arrest of two guys and the seizure of large sums of money and high-end watches.

On the morning of Thursday, December 16, detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, assisted by Merseyside Police, apprehended two men.

In the early hours of December 16, officers served warrants on two addresses for conspiracy to supply Class A narcotics and conspiracy to import Class A drugs.

A 46-year-old male and a 38-year-old guy, both from Liverpool, were arrested.

The arrests are part of the North West Regional Organized Crime Unit’s response to Operation Venetic, a nationwide anti-corruption campaign.

Operation Venetic is a police investigation into criminals who communicate with one other via encrypted mobile devices and code names.

Officers seized a large amount of cash, high-end watches, and a number of electric scooters and cycles during their searches.

The two males are still being questioned by authorities.

