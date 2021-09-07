EncroChat raids open doors around Merseyside, resulting in arrests and the seizure of £20,000.

As part of an EncroChat-linked investigation into the supply of weapons on Merseyside, homes were raided.

Suspects in Maghull, Croxteth, West Derby, and Bootle were targeted, and five persons were detained and £20,000 was recovered.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and Merseyside Police collaborated on the operation.

Tops, bots, slots, and the flat are all covered in the EncroChat lexicon.

It was said to be tied to Operation Venetic, the national response to information obtained after the EncroChat communications network was hacked by French and Dutch authorities in 2020.

According to police, the program is popular with gangsters, and hundreds of drug dealers in Merseyside have been arrested after detectives studied correspondence linked to them.

This morning, search teams raided properties in the area as part of an investigation into a narcotics and guns conspiracy as well as money laundering.

A total of £20,000 in cash was seized, as well as “a significant amount of high-value products.”

A 41-year-old Maghull man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, supplying firearms and ammunition, money laundering, and conspiring to commit arson.

On suspicion of conspiracy to provide Class A drugs and money laundering, a 39-year-old man from Croxteth, a 35-year-old man from West Derby, and a 44-year-old man from Bootle were all detained.

On suspicion of money laundering, a 38-year-old lady from West Derby was detained.

They were arrested and taken to a police station to be questioned.