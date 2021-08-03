EncroChat raid results in the arrest of a 49-year-old man.

When police executed a warrant in north Liverpool, a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses.

At the man’s Anfield home, police discovered a substantial number of suspected drugs.

The individual was detained on accusations of conspiring to manufacture and distribute ketamine. Detectives are questioning him now that he is in custody.

The arrest was made as part of an investigation into the EncroChat network, which was used by criminal groups, according to police.

Thirty-one males have already been sentenced after being identified through texts analyzed by Operation Aquarium, a Merseyside Police team tasked with analyzing data from the area.

“We have detained a 49-year-old guy on suspicion of conspiring to create and provide ketamine,” a police official said.

“The individual was detained at his Anfield home address this morning, Tuesday 3rd August.

“A considerable quantity of what is suspected to be controlled pharmaceuticals was discovered during a search and will be forensically analyzed.

“The man is presently being held in prison and will be interrogated by officers.

“Please contact @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug dealing in your area. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.”