EncroChat prison terms tied to Merseyside have reached a 500-year milestone.

The total number of years spent in prison for EncroChat-related prosecutions in the region has already surpassed 500.

Following Merseyside Police investigations into the encrypted communications network, 43 criminals have been arrested.

The majority of the cases involved allegations of drug trafficking or money laundering.

Following a joint Merseyside Police and National Crime Agency operation, Simon Roberts was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.

The 57-year-old was identified as the individual behind the EncroChat accounts MajorFox and FanaticFern, which were linked to the distribution of cocaine and heroin in England.

Roberts, of Greasby’s Circular Road, was found to have delivered 14kgs of Class A narcotics worth £437,000 in wholesale to regions such as Newcastle and Bournemouth.

He was also accused of assisting in the processing of more than £500,000 in cash.

Following the Merseyside Police EncroChat cases, he was sentenced to prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, as well as money laundering, resulting in a total of 502 years in prison.

Gary Mitchell was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the same day after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and cannabis.

The 43-year-old planned to distribute 27 kilograms of heroin, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 159 kilograms of cannabis, and 7,000 ecstasy tablets across Merseyside with the help of others.

Because of a picture provided from the account that showed the user carrying a sample of cannabis, he was recognized as EncroChat user StarkIsland.

Mitchell was detained at his house on Mosslands Drive in Wallasey after detectives were able to analyze fingerprints from the photos.

His case was one of several in Liverpool Crown Court where suspects were identified using fingerprints taken from pictures.

The charges are the result of an international investigation into the EncroChat platform, which was hacked in April 2020 in a combined Dutch-French operation on allegations that criminals were using it as a secure communications system.

Hundreds of accounts have since been traced to Merseyside, with Merseyside Police investigators estimating that analyzing the accompanying data will take several years.

