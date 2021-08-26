EncroChat Most Wanted: Police are looking for nine more people.

The photographs of nine more persons wanted in connection with the EncroChat messaging platform have been released by detectives.

Last year, the network was hacked in an international operation, giving police unparalleled access to suspected criminals’ messages.

Since April of last year, Merseyside Police has made 149 arrests in connection with operations involving the software.

The force issued an appeal for nine men wanted in connection with drug conspiracy investigations on Wednesday.

The identities of nine more suspects were revealed today:

Carl Aldridge, a Liverpool native, is 34 years old. Lee Malone, a Liverpool native, is 34 years old. Stephen Warner, a Sefton resident, is 34 years old. Dean Taylor, a Huyton resident, is 43 years old. Lee McKune, a Huyton resident, is 33 years old. Dean Nugent, from Huyton, is 34 years old. Jamie Heron, a 22-year-old Liverpool resident, Terence Wilson, a Huyton resident, is 36 years old. Stephen Zeisz, a Huyton resident, is 29 years old.

Merseyside Police Detective Sergeant Daniel Pilling said 114 suspects have been charged so far as part of the national EncroChat probe Operation Venetic.

“A total of 37 people have been sentenced to 444 years in jail, which has had a significant impact on the criminal environment of Merseyside and beyond,” he added.

“We would implore them, or anyone who knows where they are, to call us and stop postponing the inevitable,” he continued. We’ll keep issuing the faces of any more wanted people until they’re apprehended.

“This operation has made Merseyside and many other parts of the UK safer, and we will continue to pursue anyone we believe of being involved in severe organized crime to keep the momentum going.”

*Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC) or phone 101. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

