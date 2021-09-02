EncroChat had “live in harvesters” working for cannabis fields 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

A cocaine dealer on EncroChat arranged for ‘live-in harvesters’ to work on cannabis plantations.

After police hacked the EncroChat encrypted phone network, Liam Garvey’s participation in staffing cannabis growing sites was uncovered.

The platform, which was used by criminals to hide their illegal dealings, had the ability to go into ‘panic’ mode, which wiped the phone’s data if it was discovered by authorities.

Garvey was identified as the cocaine-dealing thief behind two accounts, ‘Butterflyjuice’ and ‘Chopper-Reid,’ after investigators cracked the private messaging program.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison by Recorder Tom Payne at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

Garvey, of Thatto Heath’s Boulevard, admitted to conspiring to deliver 3 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of ketamine, and 177 kilograms of cannabis.

The Crown conceded that the purchase for 3kg of cocaine did not appear to have been consummated, according to prosecutor Anya Horwood.

He was arrested at his home on May 13 this year, she added, when authorities linked the handles to him.

Officers were able to connect Garvey to Chopper-account Reid’s because it mentioned a criminal case he was involved in, as well as conversations about his family and present and prior homes.

He then changed his username to Butterflyjuice, where he confirmed his birthday and mentioned his partner, according to Ms Horwood.

Between March 27 and June 6 last year, he had 32 contacts saved on his phone and had substantial illegal chats with 12 others, according to the court.

They revealed he played a key role in the enterprise, according to Ms Horwood, since he and others organized for people to work as live-in harvesters at cannabis farms.

She claimed he mentioned “the Albanians,” or “the albos,” in a number of chats about growing and harvesting cannabis for national distribution.

“If u have the gaffs, I’ve got the albos to put a team in them lad and live in there,” he stated in one text.

Ms Horwood said that he was involved in three cannabis farms and that he personally attended a burglary scare.