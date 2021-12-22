EncroChat drug dealers who aren’t going to be home for the holidays.

As police continue to destroy gangs across Merseyside, a number of EncroChat dealers were jailed in December.

Across Merseyside and the United Kingdom, police continue to pursue criminals who use encrypted mobile devices to trade drugs.

Criminals have utilized the technology, known as EncroChat, to adopt and hide behind code names.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

At least 20 drug dealers have been arrested after appearing in Liverpool Crown Court this month.

Here is a list of all EncroChat cases. In December, The Washington Newsday covered the story.

Harrison Laite was apprehended by authorities as part of Operation Venetic, an international operation aimed at criminals who used the Encrochat mobile encryption service.

Under the user name ‘Loadedsun,’ the 25-year-old, of Moss Way, Croxteth, sent text messages outlining the sale of £136,000 worth of cannabis.

Laite used the handle ‘Loadedsun’ to supply multi-kilo volumes of drugs across Merseyside, according to Operation Venetic investigators.

In April, he was arrested at Stansted Airport on his way back from Spain, where he had spent a few weeks.

Laite was sentenced to four years in jail at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, December 3.

George Marsh’s birthdate, as well as the dates of his father’s death and funeral, were all revealed.

Detectives were able to link the messages of EncroChat codenames SneakyStem and WackySilver to the 33-year-old because to their knowledge of his life.

Marsh admitted to being involved in the trafficking of 25 kilograms of cocaine, 110 kilograms of cannabis, and 1 kilogram of ketamine, and pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute each of the substances.

He collaborated with Bradley Luxton, who used the EncroChat identities SoupHedge and MerrySword and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in August.

In June, police stormed Marsh’s home on Park Road North in Birkenhead, as well as two container units in the town, as part of an investigation.

Marsh was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Judge David Aubrey, QC, who told him that “drugs wreak havoc and shatter lives.”

