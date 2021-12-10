EncroChat dealers have been arrested, and more suspects have been mentioned in the last week.

Four EncroChat dealers were arrested this week as police continue their efforts to disrupt gangs across Merseyside.

It comes as police in Merseyside and around the UK continue to pursue criminals who use encrypted mobile devices to trade drugs.

Criminals have utilized encrypted mobile devices to adopt and hide behind code names, dubbed EncroChat.

EncroChat has around 60,000 users globally, with roughly 10,000 in the United Kingdom, all of whom are involved in coordinating and planning the supply and sale of drugs and firearms, money laundering, and other illegal activity.

In Liverpool Crown Court this week, four dealers were sentenced to prison, and officers accused another four alleged dealers.

Nathan Harding, 30, of Maud Street, Toxteth, and Craige O’Hare, 33, of Fairfield Avenue, Roby, were the first to be sentenced. They worked together to distribute multi-kilos of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis across Merseyside and other parts of the UK.

Harding believed he was sending confidential text messages regarding drug transactions, but he was apprehended after detectives discovered his fingerprints on a photograph of him holding cannabis.

Between April and May 2020, Harding utilized the Encrochat handle ‘Magiccider,’ before handing it over to Craig O’Hare.

Harding then created a new user name, ‘Lesserhedge,’ to continue his illicit activities.

Harding discussed the sale of cocaine and heroin with an estimated wholesale value of £521,000, as well as 193 kilos of cannabis worth about £1 million, in text exchanges discovered by cops.

Both men were detained in June and were sentenced to prison on December 9 at Liverpool Crown Court.

Harding was sentenced to 18 years and five months in prison, while O’Hare was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

George Marsh, 33, was the third guy imprisoned this week after sharing information on his birthday, as well as the dates of his father’s death and funeral.

Detectives were able to link the messages of EncroChat codenames SneakyStem and WackySilver to him thanks to their knowledge of his life.

Marsh admitted to conspiring to distribute 25 kilograms of cocaine, 110 kilograms of cannabis, and 1 kilogram of ketamine. “The summary has come to an end.”