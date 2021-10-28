Encrochat dealer tosses £300,000 in cash out the window and into a bag for the rest of his life.

After police stormed his home, a cocaine courier flung more than £300,000 out a bathroom window.

Sean Doyle was busted as a courier for narcotics and cash on a £6 million drug ring that used the Encrochat encrypted phone network.

Doyle, 30, of Blackley, operated under the name ‘Minorspark’ on his Encro phone.

To move drugs and cash invisibly, he used a Renault van with a ‘exceptionally clever’ conceal.

Nathan Loftus, 38, a high-ranking drug lord, enlisted the help of the 30-year-old.

Loftus was involved in bringing tens of thousands of pounds of heroin and cocaine into the country via Liverpool.

Through Encrochat, he intends to smuggle ‘at least’ 84.5 kilos of cocaine and 59 kilograms of heroin into the country.

Within the criminal underworld, the major drug lord was also known as a “go-to man” for crooks looking for weaponry.

After being warned there was ‘tension’ on an estate in north Manchester, Loftus, who went by the code handle ‘Bigmninee,’ replied he’d ‘give out weaponry if needed.’

According to the MEN, the pair was apprehended by authorities when detectives obtained text exchanges from the EncroChat network.

Officers uncovered bundles of dirty cash tucked in a bag for the rest of their lives when they raided the offenders’ homes.

At 6 a.m. on March 11, police raided their homes and discovered £348,000 at Doyle’s.

Doyle threw a bag for life containing cash out of a bathroom window and onto the roof when they broke into his house.

As part of the drugs conspiracy, his property was being utilized as a’safehouse.’

Loftus, of Wilton Drive in Bury, pleaded guilty to conspiring to import heroin and cocaine and to conspiring to possess a pistol and ammunition with the intent to endanger life.

Doyle, of Wavertree Road in Blackley, admitted to conspiring to provide heroin and cocaine as well as possessing illicit goods.

Both admitted to money laundering as well.

Loftus is now serving a 22-year sentence, while Doyle is serving a seven-year sentence.

“This was a long hearing,” said Detective Constable Chris Edwards of the GMP’s City of Manchester Challenger Team after the hearing.

