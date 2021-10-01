Encrochat bust names two suspects as automobile is pulled over and searched.

After their car was stopped and searched by police, two guys were charged with drug offenses.

The guys were accused yesterday (September 30) as part of a larger investigation into drug distribution in Merseyside and beyond.

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, September 27, officers from Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit stopped a white Ford Kuga on Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Officers stopped the automobile and examined it, discovering a tote bag containing cash and suspected drugs.

Martin Grant, 32, of HMP Hindley, and Liam Grant, 25, of Holland Street, Fairfield, were charged with conspiring to provide Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), Class B drugs (cannabis and amphetamine), and conspiring to cause serious bodily damage.

Liam Grant was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Liverpool Magistrates Court today (Friday).

Martin Grant has been bailed until November 2, 2021, when he will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The accusations are part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a national probe into the use of encrypted mobile devices, also known as Encrochat.

European law enforcement agencies collaborate with the National Crime Agency on Operation Venetic, which is backed up by police forces and regional organized crime teams across the UK.

“We will continue to carry out aggressive operations to disrupt those offenders intent on trafficking illegal substances and exploiting vulnerable individuals in Merseyside,” said Chief Inspector Paul Holden of St Helens Community Policing, following their arrest.

“We all know that drug dealing entails threats, violence, and intimidation, as ruthless criminals utilize every means at their disposal to profit from others’ pain.

“Merseyside Police will not accept it, and we will continue to stop people, stop cars, and execute warrants and land searches to apprehend offenders and remove drugs and ill-gotten cash from circulation.

“If you have knowledge on drug traffickers operating in your area, please come out with it and we will take action.”